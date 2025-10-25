Carl XVI Gustaf, right, King of Sweden and his wife Queen Silvia pause for a moment of silence

Carl XVI Gustaf, right, King of Sweden and his wife Queen Silvia pause for a moment of silence after placing a bouquet of flowers on a bench at the Pentagon Memorial on May 10, 2013. Queen Silvia laid the flowers on the bench of Dana Falkenberg, the youngest person to be killed at the site on Sept. 11, 2001. President of the Pentagon Memorial Fund Jim Laychak gave the king and queen a personal tour of the memorial.