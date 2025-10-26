Airman Apprentice Jacob James sees his newborn daughter for the first time

U.S. Navy Airman Apprentice Jacob James sees his newborn daughter for the first time during a homecoming celebration for the crew of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) at Naval Station Kitsap-Bremerton, Wash., on May 3, 2013. The Stennis is returning from an eight-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of responsibility.