U.S. Army Master Sgt. Christopher Nelms emerges from the “Worm Pit” on the Malvesti Obstacle Course during the Best Ranger Competition at Fort Benning, Ga., on April 13, 2013. Nelms is attached to the United States Army Special Operations Command, Headquarters, Headquarters Company and is competing with teammate Maj. Casey Mills in the 2013 competition.