Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II aircraft conducts aerial refueling with two HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters during exercise Angel Thunder 2013 near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., on April 11, 2013. Angel Thunder is a combat search and rescue exercise designed to provide training for recovery personnel in a variety of scenarios to simulate deployment conditions and contingencies. The Combat King is assigned to the 79th Rescue Squadron and the Pave Hawks are assigned to the New York Air National Guard.

