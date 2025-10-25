U.S. Army soldiers plot eight-digit grid coordinates on a map

U.S. Army soldiers plot eight-digit grid coordinates on a map before participating in a daytime land navigation course while competing for the Expert Field Medical Badge at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., on April 10, 2013. The badge is awarded to soldiers in medical professions who pass a variety of tests designed to measure proficiency in medical procedures, tactical skills and physical conditioning.