U.S. Army Sgt. David J. Reilly and soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, provide security as Afghan Border Police break ground on a new checkpoint in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province, Afghanistan, on March 25, 2013. The new location allows the police to block an insurgent infiltration route.