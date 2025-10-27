An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Army Sgt. David J. Reilly and soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, provide security as Afghan Border Police break ground on a new checkpoint in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province, Afghanistan, on March 25, 2013. The new location allows the police to block an insurgent infiltration route.

U.S. Army Sgt. David J. Reilly and soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, provide security

U.S. Army Sgt. David J. Reilly and soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, provide security as Afghan Border Police break ground on a new checkpoint in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province, Afghanistan, on March 25, 2013. The new location allows the police to block an insurgent infiltration route.

Photo Gallery