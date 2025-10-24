Navy Seaman Victoria Bastian stands watch on the port bridge wing of the USS Hue City

U.S. Navy Seaman Victoria Bastian stands watch on the port bridge wing of the guided-missile cruiser USS Hue City (CG 66) as the ship transits the Suez Canal on March 16, 2013. The Hue City is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility.