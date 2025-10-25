Sailors aboard the USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) prepare to offer rescue assistance to a burning vessel

Sailors aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) prepare to offer rescue assistance to a burning vessel during a transit of the Strait of Hormuz on March 11, 2013. The Lawrence is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility.