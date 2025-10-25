A U.S. Navy C-2A Greyhound launches from the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis

A U.S. Navy C-2A Greyhound launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) during flight operations on March 9, 2013. The Greyhound is attached to Fleet Combat Logistics Support Squadron 30. The Stennis is deployed to the 5th Fleet area of responsibility to conduct maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts.