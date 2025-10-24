Chesty, the future U.S. Marine Corps mascot

Chesty, the future U.S. Marine Corps mascot, sits on the red carpet in front of the Home of the Commandants during a visit to Marine Barracks in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 14, 2013. Chesty, a 9-week-old, pedigreed English bulldog is soon to become the future Marine Corps mascot after the completion of obedience and recruit training. After training, the young puppy will earn the title Marine joining the ranks of his well-known predecessors.