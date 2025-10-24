U.S. Marines board a CH-46E Sea Knight helicopter

U.S. Marines board a CH-46E Sea Knight helicopter on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) as the ship operates in the Gulf of Thailand on Feb. 14, 2013. The Bonhomme Richard Amphibious Ready Group is deployed in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility and is taking part in Cobra Gold 2013, a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored multinational joint exercise.