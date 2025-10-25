Secretary Panetta, President Obama, and Gen. Dempsey stand for the troop in review

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta, left, President Barack Obama, center, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, right, stand for the troop in review by the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps during an armed forces farewell tribute in honor of Panetta at Joint Base Meyer-Henderson Hall, Va., on Feb. 8, 2013. Panetta is stepping down as the 23rd secretary of defense.