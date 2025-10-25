Marines look at the display screen of a bore scope camera

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Leonel Lora, right, and Staff Sgt. Steven Vladiff, left, look at the display screen of a bore scope camera to verify the engine of a AV/8 Harrier is serviceable while Cpl. Justin Powers, top, rotates the engine in the hangar bay aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) on Feb. 5, 2013. The Marines are assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, which is embarked as part of the Bonhomme Richard Amphibious Ready Group.