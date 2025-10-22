An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

A U.S. Navy Landing Craft Air Cushion, more commonly known as an LCAC, approaches the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) as the ship operates in the East China Sea on Feb. 2, 2013. The Bonhomme Richard Amphibious Ready Group is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. The LCAC is assigned to Naval Beach Unit 7.

A U.S. Navy LCAC approaches the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard

