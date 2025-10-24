An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta, left, walks with U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Craige, center, commander, 39th Air Base Wing, and Chief Master Sergeant Nancy Judge, 39th Air Base Wing command chief after his arrival at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, on Dec. 13, 2012. Panetta is on a five-day trip to the region to meet the deployed troops and with senior leadership.

Secretary Panetta walks with U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Craige

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta, left, walks with U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Craige, center, commander, 39th Air Base Wing, and Chief Master Sergeant Nancy Judge, 39th Air Base Wing command chief after his arrival at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, on Dec. 13, 2012. Panetta is on a five-day trip to the region to meet the deployed troops and with senior leadership.

Photo Gallery