Crewmembers of the USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) man the rails

Crewmembers of the guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) man the rails as the ship arrives at her homeport of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Nov. 21, 2012. The new destroyer honors the late Lt. (SEAL) Michael P. Murphy, a New York native who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions in combat as leader of a four-man reconnaissance team in Afghanistan. Murphy was the first person to be awarded the medal for actions in Afghanistan and the first member of the U.S. Navy to receive the award since the Vietnam War.