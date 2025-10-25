Secretary Panetta listens to Peruvian Minister Pedro Cateriano Bellido during a press conference in Lima

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta, left, listens to Peruvian Minister of Defense Pedro Cateriano Bellido, right, during a press conference in Lima, Peru, on Oct. 6, 2012. Panetta is visiting South America on a four-day trip to strengthen defense relationships with Western Hemisphere counterparts and will attend the 10th Conference of Defense Ministers of the Americas this week in Uruguay.