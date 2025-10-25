U.S. Air Force airmen add plastic to a levee.

U.S. Air Force airmen assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Sioux City, Iowa, add plastic to a levee north of Burlington, Iowa, as floodwaters continue to rise in the area on June 17, 2008. Service members have helped raise and reinforce the levee in response to record flood levels effecting eastern Iowa. The plastic sheeting and sandbags help decrease erosion and hold back the rising floodwaters. The levee is protecting over 100 homes and 50,000 acres of crops from the Mississippi River floodwaters. Iowa National Guard airmen and soldiers have been activated to work with state and local agencies to provide security and help recover areas damaged by widespread flooding.