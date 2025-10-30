U.S. Navy Diver 1st Class Adam Eddingfield jumps off the back ramp of an MH-53 Pave Low helicopter.

U.S. Navy Diver 1st Class Adam Eddingfield (left) from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 8, out of Sigonella, Italy, jumps off the back ramp of an MH-53 Pave Low helicopter assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464 over the Gulf of Aden during a training mission on May 31, 2008. Eddingfield is deployed to Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa out of Camp Lemonier, Djibouti.