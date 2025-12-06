A GIFT FROM ELMO

Jillian Kule shows Leslye Arsht, deputy under secretary of defense for Military Community and Family Policy, the new DVD she got June 26, 2008 at the Reserve Officer Association in Washington, D.C., during the launch of Sesame Workshop's "The Sesame Street Experience." Both the DVD and the live show were developed with the support of Arsht's office to help young military children cope with parents' deployments. Thirteen-month-old Jillian is the daughter of Nancy and former Army Capt. Ryan Kule.