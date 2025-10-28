An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

The forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS Essex performs a stern-gate marriage with Landing Craft Utility 1631, while back-loading elements of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, June 9, 2008. The USS Essex is off the coast of Sattahip, Thailand after completing Cobra Gold 2008, a Thai and U.S.-sponsored military exercise designed to enhance interoperability between joint U.S. forces and the combined forces of the United States, Thailand, Singapore, Japan and Indonesia.

'MARRIAGE' IN THAILAND

The forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS Essex performs a stern-gate marriage with Landing Craft Utility 1631, while back-loading elements of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, June 9, 2008. The USS Essex is off the coast of Sattahip, Thailand after completing Cobra Gold 2008, a Thai and U.S.-sponsored military exercise designed to enhance interoperability between joint U.S. forces and the combined forces of the United States, Thailand, Singapore, Japan and Indonesia.

Photo Gallery