NEPAL PREPARATIONS

Bill Kennedy marshals a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III on Dover Air Force Base, Del., April 26, 2015. The aircraft is loaded with 69 members of the Fairfax County Urban Search and Rescue Team, their supplies and equipment, and six K-9 dogs, to assist Nepal with rescue operations after the country was struck by a magnitude-7.8 earthquake. Kennedy is assigned to the 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.