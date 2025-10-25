SOLDIER INSTRUCTIONS

A U.S. soldier, standing right, provides instructions for Iraqi soldiers rehearsing bounding movements on Besmaya Range Complex in Iraq, April 7, 2015. The U.S. soldiers are assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division's 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team. They are training Iraqi soldiers with the 75th Brigade, 16th Division to increase the Iraqi division’s combat proficiency and build military capacity in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.