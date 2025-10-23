SHOT LINE

U.S. Navy Seaman Daniel Stelletell, left, fires a shot line during replenishment-at-sea with the USNS Big Horn aboard the USS Mesa Verde in the Persian Gulf, June 19, 2014. The Mesa Verde is part of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and with the embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility.