HOMEWARD BOUND

U.S. Army Sgt. David P. Castro, U.S. Army Spcs. Jeffrey Babauta Jr. and Robert M. Castro give the thumbs up before departing Camp Phoenix, Kabul, Afghanistan, Dec. 17, 2013. Castro, Babauta, and Castro are assigned to Guam Army National Guard's Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 294th Infantry Regiment, and part of the first group of Guam soldiers that departed Afghanistan as Task Force Guam concludes its historic Operation Enduring Freedom mission.