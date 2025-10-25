MACHINE GUN MOUNT

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy A. Cieplich posts on a GAU-21/A .50 caliber machine gun mounted in a MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, before executing live-fire, close-air support training at Farallon de Medinilla Target Range, Northern Mariana Islands, Dec. 10, 2013. The MH-60s are currently forward deployed to the island of Tinian, coordinating with the U.S. Marine Corps during Exercise Forager Fury II.