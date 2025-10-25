MOCHI POUNDING

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Mark Nieto, left, and Yamauchi Tetsuo participate in a mochi pounding ceremony at the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force gym on Naval Air Facility Atsugi in Japan, Dec. 5, 2013. The ceremony is a Japanese tradition held at the end of each year. The JMSDF and U.S. Navy participate in both training exercises and social events throughout the year in an effort to strengthen ties between the two nations. Nieto,is commanding officer of the Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific.