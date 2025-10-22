RAID EXERCISE

A Marine fast ropes from a UH-1Y Huey helicopter during a raid exercise on Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., Oct. 9, 2013. The Marines are assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment. During the exercise, the Marines inserted into a training town by fast roping from the helicopters and engaged enemy role players while a another team captured a suspected high-ranking insurgent.