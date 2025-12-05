'STUFFED' DONATIONS

U.S. Army Capt. Jennifer Leathers gives donated stuffed animals to Afghan orphans during a meeting with leaders to inspect a solar power project, and deliver toys, books and health supplies to children at the Farah Orphanage in Farah City, Afghanistan, Sept. 26, 2013. The team's mission is to train, advise and assist Afghan government leaders at the municipal, district and provincial levels in the province.