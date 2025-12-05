An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Army Capt. Jennifer Leathers gives donated stuffed animals to Afghan orphans during a meeting with leaders to inspect a solar power project, and deliver toys, books and health supplies to children at the Farah Orphanage in Farah City, Afghanistan, Sept. 26, 2013. The team's mission is to train, advise and assist Afghan government leaders at the municipal, district and provincial levels in the province.

'STUFFED' DONATIONS

