RISING THUNDER

U.S. soldiers drive their tactical vehicles during exercise Rising Thunder on Yakima Training Center on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Sept. 16, 2013. The soldiers are assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division's 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Stryker Brigade Combat Team. The U.S. Army-hosted exercise builds interoperability between I Corps, the 7th Infantry Division and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force.