An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Navy Adm. James A. Winnefeld Jr., vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, addresses an audience at the Air Force Association’s 2013 Air & Space Conference and Technology Exposition at National Harbor, Md., Sept. 18, 2013. The event brings together Air Force leaders, industry experts and current aerospace specialists from around the world to discuss the issues and challenges facing America and the aerospace community.

AIR FORCE ADDRESS

Navy Adm. James A. Winnefeld Jr., vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, addresses an audience at the Air Force Association’s 2013 Air & Space Conference and Technology Exposition at National Harbor, Md., Sept. 18, 2013. The event brings together Air Force leaders, industry experts and current aerospace specialists from around the world to discuss the issues and challenges facing America and the aerospace community.

Photo Gallery