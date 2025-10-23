An official website of the United States Government 
Medal of Honor recipient Army Staff Sgt. Ty Michael Carter holds back tears as he tells his story during a ceremony in his honor at the Pentagon, Aug. 27, 2013. Carter, 33, the fifth living recipient of the military's top honor, was recognized for his valor on Combat Outpost Keating, Afghanistan, Oct. 3, 2009. President Barack Obama presented the medal to Carter at the White House, Aug. 26, 2013.

TELLING HIS STORY

