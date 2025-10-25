ANTIARMOR TRAINING

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Pablo Ruiz, center, engages a target with an antiarmor weapon on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Aug. 12, 2013. Ruiz, a rifleman, is assigned to Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment. The company conducted platoon attacks, reinforced by a combined antiarmor team, mortar fire and machine gun fire. The exercise was as one of their last before deploying to support the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit.