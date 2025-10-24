CARTER MEETING

U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary Ash Carter and South Korean Army Gen. Jung Seung-jo, chairman of South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, meet at the Pentagon, July 26, 2013. The leaders met in advance of a ceremony scheduled for July 27 at the Korean War Memorial in Washington, D.C., where U.S. President Barack Obama and U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel will mark the 60th anniversary of the armistice that ended combat in the Korean War.