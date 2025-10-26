An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Henry I. B. McNeilly, left, and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Thomas M. Feltey provide rear security in a Stryker armored vehicle as part of a convoy carrying the new commander of Regional Command Southin in Afghanistan's Kandahar province, July 11, 2013. McNeilly commands the 2nd Infantry Division's 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment and Feltey commands the 2nd Infantry Division's 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment.

TWO COMMANDERS

