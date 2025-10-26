An official website of the United States Government 
U.S. soldiers carry an Afghan civilian to an awaiting UH-60 Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopter after a suicide bombing at the Afghan-Pakistan border crossing near Forward Operating Base Spin Boldak, Afghanistan, July 5, 2013. The soldiers are assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division's 4th Striker Brigade Combat Team. Several Afghan police and civilian casualties were brought to the base, treated by medical personnel and evacuated for further treatment.

