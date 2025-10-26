CRIME SCENE CLASS

U.S. soldiers and law enforcement professionals dismount a Stryker armored vehicle after arriving for a class in techniques to investigate crime scenes in the Spin Boldak district of Afghanistan’s Kandahar province, April 25, 2013. The soldiers are assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division's 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, Task Force 435. The class certified Afghan police as instructors for the techniques.