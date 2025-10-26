An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

First Lady Michelle Obama challenges U.S. businesses to hire veterans and military spouses during a "Joining Forces" event at the White House, April 30, 2013. President Barack Obama, third from left, Vice President Joe Biden, second from left, and Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, participated in the event. Some 290,000 veterans and military spouses have been hired since the launch of the hiring initiative two years ago, nearly tripling the initial goal.

EMPLOYMENT CHALLENGE

First Lady Michelle Obama challenges U.S. businesses to hire veterans and military spouses during a "Joining Forces" event at the White House, April 30, 2013. President Barack Obama, third from left, Vice President Joe Biden, second from left, and Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, participated in the event. Some 290,000 veterans and military spouses have been hired since the launch of the hiring initiative two years ago, nearly tripling the initial goal.

Photo Gallery