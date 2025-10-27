LAIKA'S LOOK

U.S. Army Sgt. Justin R. Pereira, right, and Laika 5, a military working dog trained to detect tactical explosives, provide security as Afghan border police break ground on a new checkpoint in the Spin Boldak district of Afghanistan's Kandahar province, March 25, 2013. Pereira and Laika 5 are assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division's 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 4th Striker Brigade Combat Team.