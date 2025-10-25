HONORING A LEADER

Deputy Defense Secretary Ash Carter, right, applauds during an event to honor William J. Perry, left, the 19th defense secretary, as both look at the logo of the newly renamed William J. Perry Center for Hemispheric Defense Studies at the National Defense University on Fort McNair in Washington, D.C., April 2, 2013. Kenneth A. LaPlante, second from left, acting director of the renamed center, participated in the event.