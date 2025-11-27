CIA FAREWELL

Defense Secretary Leon E. Panetta delivers remarks during a farewell visit to the Central Intelligence Agency, Feb. 14, 2013. Panetta is preparing to retire after nearly 50 years of public service. Before becoming the nation’s defense secretary, Panetta served as CIA director, overseeing the raid that led to Osama bin Laden’s death. Panetta will remain secretary of defense until his successor is confirmed and sworn in.