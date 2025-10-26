SECRETARY'S THANKS

Defense Secretary Leon E. Panetta thanks former U.S. Sen. Sam Nunn of Georgia, for his work in denuclearization during the Nunn-Lugar Cooperative Threat Reduction Symposium at National Defense University in Washington, D.C., Dec. 3, 2012. Panetta presented Nunn and U.S. Sen. Dick Lugar of Indiana, with the Defense Civilian Service Award, the highest award the Defense Department can give a civilian, for their work in denuclearization.