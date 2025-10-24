An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Navy Adm. William H. McRaven, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, accepts the American Patriot Award on behalf of the command's troops during the National Defense University's gala in Washington, D.C., Nov. 15, 2012. Retired Navy Adm. Mike Mullen, right, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army Maj. Gen. Gregg F. Martin, the university's president, left, and Cathleen S. Pearl, the university foundation's president and CEO, applaud the troops.

PATRIOT AWARD

