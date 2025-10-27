SECURING CARGO

Airmen secure a truck from Southern California Edison in the cargo bay of a Travis Air Force Base C-5 Galaxy on March Air Reserve Base, Calif., Nov. 1, 2012, to transport equipment to the East Coast to help with Hurricane Sandy recovery efforts. During the day, reservists and technicians from the base loaded other Edison equipment onto the C-5 and a Joint Base Lewis-McChord C-17 Globemaster III.