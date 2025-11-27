11th Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Retired Gen. John E. Hyten served as the 11th Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In that capacity, he was the nation's second highest-ranking military officer and a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He retired Nov. 19, 2021.

General Hyten attended Harvard University on an Air Force Reserve Officer's Training Corps scholarship, graduated in 1981 with a bachelor’s degree in engineering and applied sciences, and was commissioned a second lieutenant.

General Hyten’s career began in engineering and acquisition before transitioning to space operations.

He has commanded at the squadron, group, wing, and major command levels. In 2006, he deployed to Southwest Asia as Director of Space Forces for operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. He commanded Air Force Space Command, and prior to his current assignment, was the Commander of U.S. Strategic Command, one of eleven Combatant Commands under the Department of Defense.

EDUCATION

1981 Bachelor’s degree in engineering and applied sciences, Harvard University, Cambridge, Mass. 1985 Master of Business Administration degree, Auburn University, Montgomery, Ala.

1985 Distinguished graduate, Squadron Officer School, Maxwell AFB, Ala.

1994 Distinguished graduate, Air Command and Staff College, Maxwell AFB, Ala. 1999 National Defense Fellow, University of Illinois, Champaign, Ill.

2011 Senior Managers in Government Course, Harvard University, Cambridge, Mass.

ASSIGNMENTS

November 1981 - December 1985, Configuration Management Officer and Chief, Configuration Management Division, Automated Systems Program Office, Gunter AFB, Ala. December 1985 - July 1989, Chief, Software Development Branch; and Chief, Engineering and Acquisition Division, Space Defense Programs Office, Los Angeles AFB, Calif. August 1989 - July 1990, Special Adviser to the U.S. Army, Kinetic Energy Anti-Satellite Program Office, U.S. Army Strategic Defense Command, Huntsville, Ala. July 1990 - August 1991, Deputy for Engineering, Strategic Defense Initiatives Program Office, Los Angeles AFB, Calif. August 1991 - May 1992, Executive Speechwriter and Systems Analyst, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force (Acquisition), the Pentagon, Arlington, Va. May 1992 - July 1993, Program Element Monitor, Advanced Technology Programs, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force (Acquisition), the Pentagon, Arlington, Va. July 1993 - June 1994, Student, Air Command and Staff College, Maxwell AFB, Ala. July 1994 - June 1996, Mission Director, Space Operations Officer, and Chief, Command Center Training, U.S. Space Command, Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station, Colo. August 1996 - August 1998, Commander, 6th Space Operations Squadron, Offutt AFB, Neb. August 1998 - June 1999, National Defense Fellow, University of Illinois, Champaign, Ill. June 1999 - June 2001, Operations Officer, and Chief, Space Branch, Defense and Space Operations Division, Deputy Director for Operations (Current Readiness and Capabilities), J3, Joint Staff, the Pentagon, Arlington, Va. June 2001 - June 2003, Chief, Space Control Division, Directorate for Space Operations and Integration, Deputy Chief of Staff for Air and Space Operations, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Arlington, Va. June 2003 - July 2004, Director, Commander’s Action Group, Headquarters Air Force Space Command, Peterson AFB, Colo. July 2004 - April 2005, Commander, 595th Space Group, Schriever AFB, Colo. April 2005 - May 2007, Commander, 50th Space Wing, Schriever AFB, Colo. (May 2006 - October 2006, Director of Space Forces, U.S. Central Command Air Forces, Southwest Asia) May 2007- September 2009, Director of Requirements, Headquarters Air Force Space Command, Peterson AFB, Colo. September 2009 - February 2010, Director, Cyber and Space Operations, Directorate of Operations. Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Plans and Requirements, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Arlington, Va. February 2010 - August 2010, Director, Space Acquisition, Office of the Under Secretary of the Air Force, the Pentagon, Arlington, Va. September 2010 - May 2012, Director, Space Programs, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Arlington, Va. May 2012 - Aug 2014, Vice Commander, Air Force Space Command, Peterson AFB, Colo. Aug 2014 - Oct 2016, Commander, Air Force Space Command, Peterson AFB, Colo. Nov 2016 - Nov 2019, Commander, U.S. Strategic Command, Offutt AFB, Neb. Nov 2019 - present, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Pentagon, Arlington, Va.



SUMMARY OF JOINT ASSIGNMENTS

July 1994 - June 1996, Mission Director, Space Operations Officer, and Chief, Command Center Training, U.S. Space Command, Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station, Colo., as a major June 1999 - June 2001, Operations Officer, and Chief, Space Branch, Defense and Space Operations Division, Deputy Director for Operations (Current Readiness and Capabilities), J3, Joint Staff, the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., as a lieutenant colonel Nov 2016 - Nov 2019, Commander, U.S. Strategic Command, Offutt AFB, Neb., as a general Nov 2019 - present, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., as a general



BADGES

Master Space Operations Badge Master Cyberspace Operator Badge

MAJOR AWARDS AND DECORATIONS

Defense Distinguished Service Medal Distinguished Service Medal with oak leaf cluster Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster

Defense Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters

Air Force Commendation Medal Army Commendation Medal Joint Staff Achievement Medal Air Force Achievement Medal

OTHER ACHIEVEMENTS

1991 Recipient of the William Jump Award for Excellence within the Federal Government 1998 Recipient of a Laurels Award, Aviation Week and Space Technology Magazine 2009 General Jerome F. O’Malley Distinguished Space Leadership Award

2014 Dr. Wernher Von Braun Space Flight Trophy

2014 General Thomas D. White Space Award

2018 Dr. Robert H. Goddard Memorial Trophy

PUBLICATIONS

“A Sea of Peace or a Theater of War: Dealing with the Inevitable Conflict in Space,” The Program in Arms Control, Disarmament, and International Security Occasional Paper, University of Illinois, 2000

“A Sea of Peace or a Theater of War,” Air and Space Power Journal, Air University Press, 2002

“Moral and Ethical Decisions Regarding Space Warfare,” with Dr. Robert Uy, Air and Space Power Journal, Air University Press, 2004

EFFECTIVE DATES OF PROMOTION

Second Lieutenant Aug. 23, 1981

First Lieutenant Aug. 23, 1983

Captain Aug. 23, 1985

Major May 1, 1993

Lieutenant Colonel Jan. 1, 1997

Colonel June 1, 2002

Brigadier General Oct. 1, 2007

Major General Nov. 10, 2010

Lieutenant General May 18, 2012

General Aug. 15, 2014 (Current as of November 2019)