Sergeant Major Anthony A. Spadaro is the former Command Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. Pacific Command, one of six geographic unified combatant commands of the United States Armed Forces. He provided the commander with the enlisted perspective on theater security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, and deterring aggression throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Additionally, he was responsible for mentoring senior enlisted leaders at the four component commands, and coordinating with command joint directorates and senior enlisted members on matters pertaining to the command’s mission, vision, core values, commander’s intent, enlisted utilization, and professional development.

A native of New Brunswick, N.J., SgtMaj Spadaro enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1985, and attended recruit training at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C. Upon completion of his initial training as an artillery fire direction controlman, he was assigned to Battery R, 5th Battalion, 11th Marines, followed by additional training as an artillery nuclear projectileman. In 1987, SgtMaj Spadaro attended the Marine Security Guard School in Quantico, Va. Upon completion, he served as a watchstander at the U.S. Embassy in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire, and eventually as the assistant detachment commander and detachment commander of the Marine Security Guard detachment at the U.S. Embassy in Gaborone, Botswana.

SgtMaj Spadaro’s other early career assignments include Battery G, 3rd Battalion, 12th Marines, 1st Marine Division where he deployed in support of Operation Desert Shield/Storm, as well as 11th Marines S-2 for duty as an intelligence analyst, chief and officer, and Area Guard Chief. Other operational assignments include duty as the 11th Marines survey and meteorological chief, and as the Platoon Sergeant for Headquarters Battery, 11th Marines. Additionally, he served as a Drill Instructor, Senior Drill Instructor and Chief Drill Instructor with Company I, 3d Recruit Training Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, and eventually transitioned to the Drill Instructor School staff where he served as the history, leadership and SOP instructor, and the academic coordinator/curriculum developer.



His senior enlisted leadership assignments include: First Sergeant at Special Training Company, Support Battalion, MCRD San Diego; Battery B, 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division and Company C, First Recruit Training Battalion at MCRD San Diego; Sergeant Major, First Recruit Training Battalion, MCRD San Diego; Squadron Sergeant Major, Marine Medium Helicopter Squadron 165; Sergeant Major, Aviation Combat Element, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit; Sergeant Major, 3D Marine Aircraft Wing (Forward); Sergeant Major, Aviation Combat Element, Regional Command (Southwest) I MEF (Fwd) supporting Operation Enduring Freedom; Sergeant Major, Third Marine Aircraft Wing, and as the Force Sergeant Major for Marine Forces Reserve/Marine Forces North in New Orleans. In March 2016, he was selected as the Command Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. Pacific Command.



Sergeant Major Spadaro has completed the following Professional Military Education courses: NCO Academy, SNCO Career Course, SNCO Advance Course, First Sergeant’s Course, Warfighting, Expeditionary Warfare School (by extension), Command and Staff College (by extension), Navy Senior Enlisted Academy, the Senior Enlisted Professional Military Education Course, the Senior Enlisted Joint Professional Military Education Course, the Keystone Fellows Course (National Defense University) and the Asian-Pacific Orientation Course. SgtMaj Spadaro holds a Bachelor of Science Degree (Summa Cum Laude), from Rutgers University in Labor and Management. He is currently completing his Masters of Arts Degree (Liberal Studies) from Rutgers University.



SgtMaj Spadaro’s significant awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit (with Gold Star), the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal (with Gold Star), the Air Medal (with strike numeral “3”), the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (with three Gold Stars), the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, the Army Achievement Medal the Combat Action Ribbon, and Naval Aircrewman Insignia. He was inducted into the Honorable Order of Saint Barbara in 1996.