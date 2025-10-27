Retired Chief Master Sergeant Patrick F. McMahon is the former Command Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S. Strategic Command, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. In this capacity, he served as the senior enlisted advisor to the Commander, USSTRATCOM, responsible for the global command and control of U.S. strategic forces to meet decisive national security objectives.

USSTRATCOM provides a broad range of strategic capabilities and options for the President and Secretary of Defense. Command mission areas include full-spectrum global strike, space operations, computer network operations, Department of Defense information operations, strategic warning, integrated missile defense, and global C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance), combating weapons of mass destruction, and specialized expertise to the joint warfighter.

Chief McMahon enlisted in the Air Force in October 1989. His background includes diverse duties within the communication-electronics maintenance career field. He served as a squadron and group superintendent before becoming a command chief master sergeant at the wing, numbered Air Force, and Major Command levels. Chief McMahon has deployed in support of Operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Provide Comfort II, Provide Promise/Deny Flight, Support Hope, Iraqi Freedom, and Enduring Freedom. Prior to assuming his current position, Chief McMahon served as the Command Chief Master Sergeant, Air Force Space Command, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.

EDUCATION

1995 Airmen Leadership School, Robins AFB, Ga.

2002 Noncommissioned Officer Academy, McGuire AFB, N.J.

2003 Associates of Science in Electronic Systems Technology, Community College of the Air Force

2003 Middle East Orientation Course, Joint Special Operations University, Hurlburt Field, Fla.

2004 Additional Duty First Sergeant Symposium, Pope AFB, N.C.

2005 Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Maxwell AFB, Ala.

2007 Senior Enlisted Joint Professional Military Education Correspondence Course

2009 Chief’s Leadership Course, Maxwell AFB, Ala.

2009 AFSO 21 Executive Leadership Course, Hurlburt Field, Fla.

2010 COMAFFOR Senior Staff Course, USAF Expeditionary Center, N.J.

2011 USAF Command Chief Orientation Course, Lackland AFB, Texas

2012 Space Operations Executive Level Course, Advanced Space Operations School, Colorado Springs, Colo.

2012 USAF Senior Leaders Course, Gettysburg Leadership Experience, Gettysburg College, Pa.

2012 USAF Enterprise Management Seminar, Darden School of Business, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Va.

2012 USAF Leadership Development Program, Center for Creative Leadership, Greensboro, N.C.

2013 Keystone CSEL course, National Defense University, Ft. Leslie J. McNair, Washington, D.C.

2013 Bachelor of Arts degree in military management and program acquisition with honors, American Military University, Charles Town, W.V.

2015 Enterprise Perspective Seminar, Alan L. Freed Associates, Washington, D.C.



ASSIGNMENTS

1. October 1989 – November 1989, trainee, Basic Military Training, Lackland AFB, Texas

2. November 1989 – July 1990, Student, Ground Mobile Forces satellite communications course, Keesler AFB, Miss.

3. August 1990 – October 1992, satellite communications equipment systems specialist, 22nd Combat Communication Squadron, Patrick AFB, Fla. (August 1990 – May 1991, Operation DESERT SHIELD/STORM, Masirah, Oman; August – November 1991, Khamis Mushayt, Saudi Arabia; August – September 1992 Khamis Mushayt, Saudi Arabia

4. October 1992 – October 1994, secure communications systems maintenance journeyman, 352nd Special Operations Support Squadron, Alconbury AB, U.K. (February – March 1993 – January 1994 Operation Provide Promise/Deny Flight, San Vito AB, Italy; August 1994, Operation Support Hope, Kampala, Uganda)

5. November 1994 – February 1997, maintenance support inspector, 5th Combat Communications Group, Robins AFB, Ga.

6. February 1997 – February 1998, tactical communications team chief, 607th Combat Communications Squadron, Camp Humphreys, South Korea

7. February 1998 – February 2000, alternate shift supervisor, 374th Communications Squadron, Operating Location Charlie, Camp Zama, Japan (May – October 1998, Systems Controller, J6 Division, Combined Air Operations Center, 5th Allied Tactical Air Force, NATO, Vicenza, Italy)

8. February 2000 - February 2002, NCOIC, Communications Maintenance, 831st Munitions Support Squadron, Ghedi AB Italy

9. February 2002 – March 2004, Chief, Configuration Management, Air Force Cryptologic Office, Ft. George G. Meade, Md.

10. March 2004 – March 2005, Superintendent, A63 (Theater, C4I Operations and Engineering Division), CENTAF Forward, Southwest Asia

11. March 2005 - September 2006, Superintendent, Weapons Data Link, Air Force Research Laboratory Munitions Directorate, Eglin AFB, Fla.

12. September 2006 - December 2008, Flight Chief, Mission Systems 728th Air Control Squadron, Eglin AFB, Fla. (January 2007 – May 2007, Site Superintendent, OL-A 727th EACS, Kirkuk AB, Iraq; January 2008 – May 2008, Maintenance Superintendent 727th EACS, Balad AB, Iraq)

13. January 2009 - February 2010, Superintendent, 505th Training Group, Hurlburt Field, Fla. (May 2009 – June 2009, interim 505th CCW Command Chief Master Sergeant)

14. February 2010 – June 2011, Superintendent, 608th Air Communications Squadron and Chief Enlisted Manager, Communication and Information (A6), Headquarters 8th Air Force, Barksdale AFB, La. (February 2011 – June 2011, interim 8th Air Force Command Chief Master Sergeant)

15. July 2011 – November 2011, Superintendent, 2nd Mission Support Group, Barksdale AFB, La.

16. November 2011 – March 2013, Command Chief Master Sergeant, 50th Space Wing, Schriever AFB, Colo.

17. April 2013 – July 2015, Command Chief Master Sergeant, 14th Air Force (Air Forces Strategic), Command for Space, USSTRATCOM, Vandenberg AFB, Calif.

18. August 2015 – May 2016, Command Chief Master Sergeant, Air Force Space Command, Peterson, AFB, Colo.

19. May 2016 – present, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, USSTRATCOM, Offutt AFB, Nebr.



MAJOR AWARDS AND DECORATIONS

Legion of Merit

Defense Meritorious Service Medal

Meritorious Service Medal with six oak leaf clusters

Air Force Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters

Air Force Achievement Medal with three oak leaf clusters



OTHER ACHIEVEMENTS

1995 Military Leadership Award, Airman Leadership School

2002 Academic Achievement Award & Distinguished Graduate NCO Academy

2002 NCO of the Year, Air Force Cryptologic Office

2002 NCO Comm & Info Professional Award, Air Intelligence Agency

2003 Lance P. Sijan NCO nominee, Air Force Cryptologic Office

2004 SNCO Comm & Info Professional Award, Air Combat Command

2004 Senior NCO of the Year, Combined Air & Space Operations Center

2005 Distinguished Graduate, United States Air Force Senior NCO Academy

2006 Lance P. Sijan SNCO nominee, Air Force Research Laboratory

2007 Senior NCO of the Year, 33rd Fighter Wing



(Current as of May 2016)