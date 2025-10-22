Sergeant Major Luther Thomas Jr. was the senior enlisted advisor to the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs. He is a native of Laurinburg, N.C., and a 1984 graduate of Scotland High School. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the Army and completed Basic Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.



Throughout his military career, SGM Thomas has served in numerous active duty and reserve component assignments to include positions of leadership as a Drill Sergeant, Drill Sergeant Leader, Senior Basic Rifle Marksmanship Instructor, Operations NCO, Deputy Commandant of NCOES, Logistical Operations Sergeant Major, Brigade Operations Sergeant Major, and Senior Enlisted Infantry Mentor, Senior Enlisted Advisor, Group, Brigade and Division Command Sergeant Major and as the 12th Command Sergeant Major of the Army Reserve.



His military and civilian education includes Primary Leadership Development Course, Drill Sergeant School, Infantry Basic Non-Commissioned Officer’s Course, Infantry Advanced Non-Commissioned Officer’s Course, Battle Staff Non-Commissioned Officer’s Course, Sergeants Major Academy (Class 55), Command Sergeants Major Course, Senior Enlisted Joint Professional Military Education Course, the Transition Training Team Course, and the Keystone Course at National Defense University. He holds an Associate’s Degree from Midlands Technical College, a Bachelor’s Degree from North Carolina State University, a Master’s Degree from Touro University International and is a graduate of the Senior Leader Course at George Washington University.



Sergeant Major Thomas has deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom I, Operation Enduring Freedom VII & VIII, and also served on Task Force Katrina. His awards and decorations include the Distinguished Service Medal, two Legions of Merit , the Bronze Star, two Meritorious Service Medal, six Army Commendation Medals, four Army Achievement Medals, Army Good Conduct Medal, six Army Reserves Components Achievement Medals, National Defense Medal w/Bronze Star, Afghanistan Campaign Medal w/Campaign Star, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, NATO (ISAF) Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Non-Commissioned Officers Professional Development Ribbon w/Numeral 4, Army Service Ribbon, two Overseas Ribbons, Armed Forces Reserve Medal w/ M and Silver Hourglass devices, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, the Army Staff Badge, and the Drill Sergeant Badge.