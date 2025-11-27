John Conger was sworn in as Principal Deputy Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) on December 22, 2015. As principal deputy, Mr. Conger assisted the Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) in the performance of his or her duties, provided advice to the Secretary of Defense on all budgetary and financial matters, including the development and execution of the Department’s annual budget of over $500 billion, and overseed the Department’s efforts to achieve audit readiness.

Previously, Mr. Conger was performing the duties of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations and Environment. He was appointed on December 20th, 2014 after the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Operational Energy merged with the Office of the Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Installations and Environment. Previously, he was the Acting Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Installations and Environment from September 14, 2012 to December 19, 2014. He also served as the Assistant Deputy Under Secretary for Installations and Environment from June 22, 2009-September 13, 2012.

In this position, he provided budgetary, policy and management oversight over the DoD’s $850 billion real property portfolio, which encompasses more than 500 installations, 500,000 buildings and structures, and 28 million acres. He conducted oversight of the Department’s implementation of the planning and program activities related to Operational Energy. He managed the Department’s Base Realignment and Closure activities for domestic installations and facility consolidation and realignment efforts overseas; developed policy to improve facility energy efficiency, increase renewable energy use on U.S. installations and operations, and promote energy security; and managed environmental compliance, conservation and clean-up programs. In this position, Mr. Conger was the Department’s designated Senior Real Property Officer.

Prior to his appointment in DoD, Mr. Conger served on the staff of Representative Chet Edwards, Chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs, where he served as Legislative Director and principal advisor on defense, veterans, and foreign policy issues. In addition to his work supporting Rep. Edwards' military construction initiatives, his efforts focused on Army force structure and policy, military quality of life, military retiree benefits, veterans health care funding, and nuclear nonproliferation. He also served as staff for the House Army Caucus, which Edwards co-chaired. For his work in support of military service members, retirees, and their families, Mr. Conger received the Military Order of the Purple Heart Special Recognition Award, the Military Coalition Freedom Award, and the Military Officers Association of America Col. Paul W. Arcari Meritorious Service Award.

In his previous tenure on Capitol Hill, he served as Professional Staff for the House International Relations Committee and as defense staff for Representatives Jane Harman and Sam Gejdenson. Previously, Mr. Conger was employed in the private sector as an aerospace engineer and defense analyst supporting the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

He holds a B.S. and an M.S. in Aeronautics and Astronautics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an M.A. in Science, Technology and Public Policy from the George Washington University.