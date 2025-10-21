David DeVries became the Department of Defense Principal Deputy Chief Information Officer on March 22, 2015 after serving as the Acting Department of Defense Principal Deputy Chief Information Officer since May 2014.



As the Principal Deputy, Mr. DeVries assisted the DoD CIO as the principal advisor to the Secretary of Defense for Information Management / Information Technology and Information Assurance, as well as non-intelligence space systems; critical satellite communications, navigation, and timing programs; spectrum; and telecommunications.



Mr. DeVries joined the DoD CIO in May 2009 as the Deputy CIO for Information Enterprise, where he was responsible for integrating DoD policies and guidance to create information advantages for department personnel and organizations, and DoD mission partners. Since August 2010, Mr. DeVries has been deeply involved in several efforts including moving the department towards adopting a Joint Information Enterprise (JIE) based on a single, secure, reliable DoD-wide IT architecture; realizing Secretary of Defense IT efficiencies; creating the way ahead for improved DoD - Veterans Affairs electronic health record exchange capability; expanding cloud adoption and mobile communications capabilities; and establishing key enabling capabilities to achieve the DoD Information Enterprise.



Mr. DeVries holds a Bachelor of Science from the United States Military Academy, and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington. He is also a graduate of the Army Senior Service College and served as a Corporate Fellow with IBM Business Consulting Services while participating in the Secretary of Defense Corporate Fellowship Program.